City of Odessa provides update on Faudree Road Construction

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has provided residents with an update on the roadwork of Faudree Road.
Starting on June 10, North Faudree Road traffic from Hwy 191 to Windchase Street will be moving to the other side of the road. This second phase of the construction will include the installation of concrete culvert boxes, inlets, and curbs/gutters.
There will be an eight-hour period where all east and westbound traffic at Estates Drive, 56th Street and Summit Drive will be closed.
Drivers should be aware of delays due to traffic and delays with the project if there are inclement weather conditions.