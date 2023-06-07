City of Odessa provides update on Faudree Road Construction

Starting on June 10, North Faudree Road traffic from Hwy 191 to Windchase Street will be moved to the other side of the road.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has provided residents with an update on the roadwork of Faudree Road.

Starting on June 10, North Faudree Road traffic from Hwy 191 to Windchase Street will be moving to the other side of the road. This second phase of the construction will include the installation of concrete culvert boxes, inlets, and curbs/gutters.

There will be an eight-hour period where all east and westbound traffic at Estates Drive, 56th Street and Summit Drive will be closed.