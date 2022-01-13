City of Odessa partners with DOCS health to provide COVID-19 testing

From January 13-16, the location will only be providing PCR testing.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has partnered with DOCS Health to set up a COVID-19 testing site.

The first date of operation will be on January 13. From January 13-16, the location will only be giving out PCR tests. On January 17, the site will be providing both PCR and rapid tests.

The location will be drive-thru, no appointments will need to be made and the site will operated from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The testing location will be at the UTPB community sports fields parking lot located at 191 and Loop 338.