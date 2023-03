The event will take place on March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Comanche Trail Pond

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation department will be hosting a 'Take Me Fishing' event on March 25.

It is completely free and will take place at Comanche Trail Pond from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All ages are welcome and people need to bring their own pole.