City of Odessa Parks and Recreation to hold Pickleball Clinics

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department will be holding two Intro to Pickleball clinics this month.

The clinics will take place on April 10 and 24 at 6:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on each day. Participants will learn the rules, how to hit the ball correctly, and basic game play.

The clinics will cost $5 each and is for adults 18 and above. The department encourages people to bring their own rackets, but they will have extras at the clinic. The clinic will take place at the Floyd Gwin Pickleball courts. The clinics will also be limited to 16 participants per a session.