ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced it will be reopening its offices to the public on May 6.

May 4 and 5 will be spent cleaning and sanitizing the personal and public areas of the office as an extra measure of safety for workers and citizens.

The city asks that citizens and customers work to practice social distancing measures, wear a mask and utilize the hand sanitizer stations.

All city masks will also be wearing masks or face coverings.

Additionally, citizens are asked to be patient once the office reopens as lines are expected and wait times will likely be longer than normal.

If possible, citizens are asked to continue utilizing online services.

The City of Odessa says it is working to stay informed about COVID-19 across the city and state.

