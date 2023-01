Jason Cotton has served with Odessa Fire Rescue for 25 years.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton.

Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR.

He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is chosen.

The news comes after the announcement of the retirements of both former chief John Alvarez and former assistant fire chief of administration Joey White .