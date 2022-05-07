City of Odessa issues boil water notice for North Odessa/Lawndale area

The city is making bottled water available to citizens who are impacted by the notice.

ODESSA, Texas — The upper plane system in Odessa will be without water for hours due to a water line break.

City crews will be working to repair service to the area, but completion time is still unknown.

The upper plane area is categorized as the North Odessa/Lawndale area. According to the TCEQ, children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to harmful bacteria if the water is not boiled.

The city is making bottled water available to citizens who are impacted by the notice.

Crews will be distributing water at 1202 87th Street until 10 p.m. on Saturday.