City of Odessa Incident Command opens temporary weather shelter

Those in need of shelter as the winter weather hits Odessa are welcome to visit the Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Incident Command team has teamed up with several organizations to open a temporary weather shelter Wednesday in anticipation of winter weather.

The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, ECISD and Ector County have assisted the Incident Command team in opening the shelter at the Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium at 809 W. Clements.

People experiencing homelessness or those in need of a place to stay due to dangerous road conditions are welcome to stay at the shelter.

Organizers say the shelter was opened as a response to possible overcrowding at local shelters and people who might not have heat in their homes.

The shelter will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue until the weather conditions in the area improve.

Food, bedding, showers and restroom facilities will be available for those at the shelter and 24 hour security will be in place.

Shelter organizers say they will be following CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone amid COVID-19.