City of Odessa holds special Town Hall regarding street racing

ODESSA, Texas — It's a common trend that's been growing here in the Permian Basin, and it's been putting drivers at risk.

We're talking about street racing. On Thursday night, concerned citizens were able to come together and raise awareness on the issue.

The City of Odessa held a Town Hall tonight, led by Mayor Javier Joven and City Councilman Greg Connell, to hear citizens' concerns and complaints on street racing across the city.

It is a loud problem to say the least: car engines revving at night. And it turns out, street racing isn't the only reason for those sounds.

"When it's for each individual, you know, it's carelessness," Joven said. "Some people think it's a rite of passage. The other ones, it's under the influence. It's not just roads, it's right-of-ways, it's neighborhood roads, it's major roads, it's the interstate. And so I think each individual and each case is unique. And the thing is, the overall theme is probably the thrill of showing off the vehicle and thinking and just being careless on the roads."

At the meeting, Mayor Joven also emphasized what measures will be taken for those caught recklessly driving.

House Bill 1442 gives law enforcement the ability to impound cars used in highway racing or reckless driving. That goes into effect on September 1st, and this applies to everyone across the state. Joven is already on top of it here in West Texas.