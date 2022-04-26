City of Odessa holds National Day of Prayer event

It will take place on May 5 at the MCM Fun Dome from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — On May 5, the City of Odessa will come together and join in five prayers about different topics including education, neglect and drug abuse.

This is for the National Day of Prayer and at one point, this day was suspended inside the city limits of Odessa.

"We are inviting all congregations, all faiths to come together," said Odessa Mayor Javier Joven. "In times like this ,our community has suffered a lot and meditation is something that we need to do."