ODESSA, Texas — Odessa citizens are invited to a meeting to discuss the University Boulevard construction project.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on August 8 at the Jack Rogers Fine Art Center at Odessa College.

The meeting will have an open house at 6 p.m., while the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be conducted in English, with Spanish interpreters available.

Construction on the project will begin in late August. The project will widen the roadway to five lanes and will include a new curb and gutter, sidewalks and street pavement.

Throughout the project, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction. The impacted area will stretch from US 385/Andrews Highway to Grandview Avenue.