City of Odessa considering opening pools at 75% capacity

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa discussed the possibility of opening pools up over the summer during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The deliberation comes after pools were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision was met with much frustration from citizens last year.

Steve Patton, director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Odessa, proposed the 75% occupancy limit as a way to allow citizens to still enjoy the pool while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.