City of Odessa to conduct water line replacement project starting June 1

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning citizens about a water line replacement project that will begin June 1.

The project will impact the 1200 to 1300 block of 52nd Street as well as the South Alley between Liberty PL and Clover Avenue.

At this time, the estimated length of time for the project is up to 60 working days.

Contractors will pass out notices to customers a week prior to shutting down the alleys and 24 hours prior to any temporary scheduled disruption of water pressure for the project.