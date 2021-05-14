City of Odessa to undergo 30-day change of water disinfection method

Instead of its usual chlorine-ammonia combination, the city will use only chlorine starting May 27.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will soon be performing its regular temporary change to its water disinfection method.

For 30 days starting on May 27, the city will only use chlorine to disinfect the water as opposed to the regular chlorine and ammonia combination.

The reason for this change is to help maintain adequate chlorine residuals in the distribution system.

Residents may notice the smell of bleach or chlorine in the water, but should not be concerned.