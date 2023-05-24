City of Odessa asks for help regarding stolen street signs

Anyone with information about these thefts can either call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Traffic & Engineering Division and Odessa Police Department have asked for help regarding stolen street signs.

There have been multiple stop signs and speed limit signs stolen with the last week, which creates a safety hazard for several areas of the city.