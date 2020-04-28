ODESSA, Texas — After Governor Abbott announced his plan to reopen Texas, many businesses and facilities are working to open.

The City of Odessa has begun working to reopen parks and facilities starting May 1.

The following locations will reopen with some restrictions on May 1:

Tennis Courts (4 participants per court)

Basketball Courts (4 participants per court)

Volleyball Courts (4 participants per court)

Disc Golf Course (4 participants maximum per hole)

Comanche Trail Park

Fishing Pond

Any patrons who visit these locations must continue to practice social distancing and stay a minimum of six feet away from each other at all times.

Ratliff Ranch Golf Course will open on May 4. To help comply with the Governor's specifications, the following procedures will be implemented:

Walking is encouraged

Except for members of the same household, no more than one individual per golf cart

Credit card is preferred form of payment, but cash will be accepted

Course open from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday – Sunday

Online Booking and in person tee times will be allowed (up to 3 days in advance)

No wait list or walk in allowed

Maximum number of players per group 4

Tee times will be: 10 minute intervals Monday-Thursday; 12 minute intervals Friday-Sunday

No rental sets will be available for rent, all golfers must have their own set All flagsticks will remain in hole

All bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers have been removed from course

Do not arrive more than 30 minutes prior to your tee time

Driving range will be open but limited to 15 people at a time – golfers only, no spectators allowed

Putting green and chipping green will be open

No more than 4 people inside the golf (excluding employees) at any given time using proper distancing guidelines set for by the CDC, local governments.

Grill will be available for drinks and grab and go menu items

Golfers must continue to practice social distancing and stay a minimum of six feet away from each other at all times.

The following facilities will remain closed until June 1:

Community Buildings

Floyd Gwin Gym

Picnic Pavilions

Playgrounds

Restrooms

Skate Park

Athletic facilities including baseball fields, soccer fields, softball fields, football field

The Parks and Recreation Department says they will reevaluate on June 1 to see if any other measures need to be taken.

No organized sports activities, practice or play, will be allowed. Additionally, as previously announced all pools and spraygrounds will remain closed for the summer.

The City of Odessa also continues to encourage citizens to wear masks if they must go out in public.

As of April 28, Ector County has 78 cases of COVID-19, with 36 recoveries and four deaths.

