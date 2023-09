This cleanup will last until Nov. 18 at the Household Hazardous Waste.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Keep Odessa Beautiful have teamed up for a Fall Community Cleanup.

People can dispose their unwanted items at the Household Hazardous Waste located on 814 W. 42nd Street. This cleanup event will last until Nov. 18.