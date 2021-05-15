City of Midland to resume roadwork on Thomason Drive

The construction will start back up on May 17 and be finished in late Fall 2021.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will resume its project on Thomason Drive starting May 17.

The project will be between Illinois Ave/Beal Parkway to BI-20/Wall Street. This includes repaving roadways, rebuilding the drainage crossing locations in concreate and other pedestrian improvements.

There was some acceleration of this project due to the poor roadways created by the ice storm events in February.