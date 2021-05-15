City of Midland to resume roadwork on Thomason Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will resume its project on Thomason Drive starting May 17.
The project will be between Illinois Ave/Beal Parkway to BI-20/Wall Street. This includes repaving roadways, rebuilding the drainage crossing locations in concreate and other pedestrian improvements.
There was some acceleration of this project due to the poor roadways created by the ice storm events in February.
The project will be completed in late Fall 2021. For more specific information about the roadwork, you can visit the City of Midland website.