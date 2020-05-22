MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has decided it will be releasing the body cam footage from the arrest of Tye Anders.

The 21 year old was arrested and charged with evading arrest after police say they tried to pull him over for running a stop sign, where he refused to stop.

The city said in a press conference on Wednesday that it would not be releasing the footage, but have since decided to release it.

Mayor Patrick Payton and City Councilman John Norman said they would not be putting the incident behind them and instead would work to have better communication.

Anders and his attorney "believe and maintain that this was a stop based on racial profiling and there was no traffic violation."

Attorney Justin Moore plans to hold comunity meetings to discuss the situation, though no date or time has been given as to when those meetings will take place.

"I believe in transparancy. Transparancy builds trust. We want to put it out there and give people time to digest it and create their questions if they have questions coming into the town hall meetings," Councilman Norman said exclusively to NewsWest 9 when asked about the release of body cam footage.

There is no word at this time as to when exactly the footage will be released, but it could be as early as Friday evening.

You can read the full arrest affidavit down below.

This is a developing story that NewsWest 9 will continue to follow and provide the latest updates as they are available.

