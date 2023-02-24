City of Midland to host Warrant & Compliance Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Municipal Court will be hosting a warrant & compliance drive from March 6 to March 10.
This drive will look to help solve issues with outstanding citations. Notices have been mailed to defendants saying they have an active warrant and need to contact the court.
Some of the ways people can fix their problems are by going in person to the Municipal Court located on 201 E. Texas Ave, mailing your money to the City of Midland P.O. or by going online to www.midlandmunicipalcourt.com.