City of Midland to host Pitch, Hit and Run Skills Competition

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding a Pitch, Hit and Run Skills Competition on July 12.
The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ball Park. The competition is for boys and girls ages 7-14 years old.
After the results are tallied up, there will be a group of competitors that will receive the chance to compete at the Team Championship event held in a MLB Stadium. After the Team Championship, they will be able to qualify for the National Finals, which will take place at the MLB World Series.
Registration must be completed online and people can click here for the link. People can also call the Parks and Recreation Department at 432-685-7355 for more questions.