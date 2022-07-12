City of Midland to host Pitch, Hit and Run Skills Competition

The event will take place on July 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ball Park.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding a Pitch, Hit and Run Skills Competition on July 12.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ball Park. The competition is for boys and girls ages 7-14 years old.

After the results are tallied up, there will be a group of competitors that will receive the chance to compete at the Team Championship event held in a MLB Stadium. After the Team Championship, they will be able to qualify for the National Finals, which will take place at the MLB World Series.