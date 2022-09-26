City of Midland to hold Q&A at Town Hall meeting on September 27

The event will take place at the Cogdell Learning Center at Midland College from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding a Q&A at their next Town Hall meeting on September 27.

Councilman Don Corrales, Councilman John Norman and other staff members will be on hand to answer any questions you have regarding city services. The GM of EZ Rider Doug Provance will also be in attendance to answer questions as well.