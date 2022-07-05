City of Midland to hold meet and greet for their new Animal Services Manager

The event will take place on July 6 at the Animal Services Facility from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an ice cream meet and greet event for its new Animal Services Manager, Ty Coleman.

Coleman has 10 years of experience in the Animal Services field with his most recent role being the Animal Services Manager for the City of Sherman. He also held roles as a kennel technician, and field supervisor in the DFW area.

The event will take place on July 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the training room at the Animal Services Facility.