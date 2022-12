The clinic will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19.

This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment.