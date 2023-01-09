City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park.

The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed them to have the green light to put the trout into the ponds. The city says it is best to go fishing about three weeks after the ponds have been restocked so that the fish can become acclimated.