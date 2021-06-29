City of Midland public water system to start annual chlorine conversion beginning on July 5

The absence of ammonia in the water may lead changes in the taste and odor of your water.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland public water system will start its annual chlorine conversion on July 5.

They will convert the disinfectant from chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia to free chlorine.

The conversion period will last until August 3.

The absence of ammonia in the water may lead to changes in the taste and odor of the water supply.

The public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water.

Chloramine is typically used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods of time, while still being able to limit the formation of disinfection by-products.