City of Midland plans to install traffic light at Magellan, Mockingbird

The design process will take around six months.

MIDLAND, Texas — Almost two weeks after a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle on Magellan St., the City of Midland says it plans to install a traffic light at a nearby intersection.

The 14-year-old girl is being mourned by her family after she was hit while riding an electric skateboard in the area.

Community members immediately filed a petition on Change.org to ask for a new traffic light and a crosswalk to be added to the intersection with Mockingbird Ln. to stop this from happening again.

City councilmembers discussed the installation during Tuesday's meeting.

The city began studying the intersection after the tragic crash and installed counters to see how many cars travel down the road.