City of Midland Parks and Recreation hiring pool staff

MIDLAND, Texas —
The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is currently hiring pool staff for the summer 2022 season.
Positions with several different job titles are open at both Doug Russell and Washington Aquatic Center.
Pay starts at $13 an hour for lifeguards, $10 an hour for cashiers and $16 an hour for pool managers.
Lifeguards must be able to possess an American Red Cross Lifeguarding Certificate. Training will be provided to obtain the certification.
Anyone who is interested in a position can apply online by clicking here. Any questions should be directed to LaSalle Williams at 432-413-0130 or lswilliams@midlandtexas.gov.