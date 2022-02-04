City of Midland Parks and Recreation hiring pool staff

Positions are open for lifeguards, cashiers and pool managers at both Doug Russell and Washington Aquatic Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is currently hiring pool staff for the summer 2022 season.

Positions with several different job titles are open at both Doug Russell and Washington Aquatic Center.

Pay starts at $13 an hour for lifeguards, $10 an hour for cashiers and $16 an hour for pool managers.

Lifeguards must be able to possess an American Red Cross Lifeguarding Certificate. Training will be provided to obtain the certification.