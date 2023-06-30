City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department to host MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on July 7

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department will be holding an MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on July 7.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-14 years old. The competition happens at the Bill Williams Softball Complex on 1300 E. Wadley Ave.
People can register for the event by clicking here. Registration on-site will also be available for people during the day of the event. In order to advance to the next round, all athletes must be registered.
People can get more information about the event and future MLB Hit, Pitch and Run events by contacting the Midland Parks and Recreation Department at 432-685-7355.