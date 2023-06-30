City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department to host MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on July 7

The free event is for boys and girls ages 7-14 years old starting at 5:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department will be holding an MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on July 7.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-14 years old. The competition happens at the Bill Williams Softball Complex on 1300 E. Wadley Ave.

People can register for the event by clicking here. Registration on-site will also be available for people during the day of the event. In order to advance to the next round, all athletes must be registered.