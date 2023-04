The series will run from May 19 to August 11 and be held at different parks through the city.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division recently announced its 2023 'Movies in the Parks' lineup.

There will be seven movies shown this summer and the films will be shown from May 19 to August 11.

The movies will be shown in different parks in Midland and it is completely free and open to the public.