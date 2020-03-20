MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced its offices will be closed to the public until April 3.

Required staff will still be working to keep services operating and ensure the safety of citizens.

The city also says the closure may be extended.

Citizens can pay their water bills online, through the phone at, or by using the drive-thru window on the east side of City Hall. The drive-thru is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can also use any Mr. Payroll location in Midland.

The city is also asking citizens to sign up for the emergency alert system on Everbridge.

