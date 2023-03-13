City of Midland to launch new utility payment website

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will soon be launching a new website for online utility billing and paying.
According to the city, this new website will have a more user-friendly design and will allow multiple accounts to be linked.
Additionally, the new website will take extra payment options such as PayPal, Venmo and Amazon Pay.
While there is no official launch date for the new site, existing account holders with the City of Midland should keep an eye on their email for when the site is ready and instructions on next steps.