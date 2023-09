The book drops will take place at all of the Midland Fire Stations and then be taken to non-profits serving children and families

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be hosting its Mayor Book Drive from Sept. 17 to 23.

The book drive will feature all of the fire stations in Midland. The books will be dropped off at the fire stations and then taken to local non-profits that serve families and children.

This book drive is in recognition of National Literacy Month, and Sept. 17 to 23 is specifically Family Literacy Week.