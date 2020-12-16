City of Midland making major improvements to water system

The improvements will include a new pump station, new water mains and a new water tower.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is working on some major improvements to its water system.

The council voted to move forward with the project during Tuesday's meeting.

This project, which will benefit those on the northeast side of town especially, will include a new pump station, new water mains and a new water tower.

Also included will be improvements to the wastewater system.

"With all the growth that's been in the northeast side of town, the water system needed to be expanded to allow for more quality and quantity up there," Carl Craigo, Midland Utilities Director said.

"Since the system has to be designed and constructed we decided to make it big enough to handle more growth, so it'll handle 10k more connections in the City of Midland," Craigo said.