City of Midland launching customer experience survey tool

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is launching a new public survey tool to better understand local satisfaction on a wide range of City services.
The tool is integrated with the city’s RequestTracker on the website and asks residents to rate their experience with a service they received after reporting an issue through the city website such as reporting a pothole or large item pickup.
Residents can access the RequestTracker through RequestTracker • Midland, TX • CivicEngage (midlandtexas.gov) and will need to create a login for RequestTracker to receive updates on their submitted requests.
Once the request is marked as closed by city staff, residents will receive a 5-question survey by email or text asking them to rate their experience with the departmental requests.
The city looks forward to receiving feedback from residents and looking for areas of improvement that can offer a positive effect on our community.