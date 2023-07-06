City of Midland launching customer experience survey tool

The tool is to assess residents' satisfaction with services.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is launching a new public survey tool to better understand local satisfaction on a wide range of City services.

The tool is integrated with the city’s RequestTracker on the website and asks residents to rate their experience with a service they received after reporting an issue through the city website such as reporting a pothole or large item pickup.

Residents can access the RequestTracker through RequestTracker • Midland, TX • CivicEngage (midlandtexas.gov) and will need to create a login for RequestTracker to receive updates on their submitted requests.

Once the request is marked as closed by city staff, residents will receive a 5-question survey by email or text asking them to rate their experience with the departmental requests.