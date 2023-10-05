City of Midland addresses issues with new billing portal

Since launching the new billing portal, residents have been experiencing some issues with logging in. The city has answers to ongoing questions they've received.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland launched their new utility billing portal eight days ago to help residents pay bills and view water usage easier.

Since the site launched, users have been having some issues that the city is helping citizens resolve.

"We’re working every single day trying to work every little glitch that comes up," said Christy Weakland, Director of Finance for the City of Midland.

They are seeing some common problems.

"One of the issues we’ve been having pretty regularly is the bill number needs to be eight numbers, a dash and then two numbers," said Weakland. "So it’s eight dash two, and if your account number is not eight digits, you just need to add zeros in front of it to make eight numbers."

Luckily, there are some simple solutions to those common problems.

"The most important thing you need to know for both situations is you need to use the proper account number, and that’s the account number at the top of your bill," said Weakland.

The city also wants to make sure you're using the correct zip code.

"One other issue I want to bring up is when it asks for your zip code, it needs to be your service address zip code," said Weakland. "Some people are putting their mailing address zip code if it’s different, and that will also not match up with the account."

If you have to sign up as a new user, use your account number and you'll still have all your information.

"There’s a place they put in their username, and it gives them a chance to reset their password," said Weakland. "Now that’s gonna work if they know what email they used to set up that prior account. If for some reason they don’t know that they can always go in to the other side of that same screen, it has a place to sign up from scratch."

"If you do sign up as a new user, you just use your account number and it’ll pull your full information into that new profile, so keep in mind that’s another option to go if you’re having a hard time bringing up your old username," said Weakland.