City of Midland holds press conference on protests, threats against ChinaAid founder

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland held a press conference concerning the China Aid protestors on Monday at City Hall.

According to Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, "communists agitators" have been threatening Bob Fu and his family.

Fu is the founder and president of ChinaAid, an organization working to protect communities in China, particularly Christians facing religious persecution.

Since 2004, Fu has resided in Midland with his family after the community asked him to come here.

Payton said during the conference that the threats against Fu began about a week and a half from Oct. 5.

Around this time Payton began meeting with him. As of Monday, he says Fu and his family are in a safe place and will stay protected.

While Midland Police are helping protect Fu, the mayor also stated the FBI and the CIA were involved in the situation.

During the conference, Payton said Fu was being accused of being a leader of the Chinese Communist Party, despite being wanted by the party for years.

In response to this claim, Payton listed a series of names of those imprisoned by the CCP that Fu would like released if he, as the protestors claimed, truly held sway within the party.