MIDLAND, Texas — Two dog parks in Midland will be closing temporarily for maintenance.

Hogan Dog Park will be closed on June 22, while Beal Dog Park will close on June 23.

These day closures are due to annual maintenance performed by the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department.

Both dog parks will be back to normal hours on June 24.