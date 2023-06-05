x
City of Midland Customer Service Department to help residents with new utility payment portal

Representatives will have laptops for people to use and make sure to bring a water bill and a picture ID.
Credit: City of Midland Facebook page

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be providing assistance this week for residents having issues with the city's new utility payment portal. 

On June 6, the city will be at the Midland Senior Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On June 7, the city will be at the Southeast Senior Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while on June 10, the city will be at Centennial Library from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

There will be representatives at these locations with laptops for people who need help. These people must also bring a water bill with the account number and a picture ID. 

For more information, people can go to the City of Midland website

