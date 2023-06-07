City of Midland Council Chamber releases new video portal for city council meetings

The new video portal showcases high-resolution videos with multiple angles to view speakers, a full agenda and a video index.

MIDLAND, Texas — City of Midland Council Chamber released an update regarding how to watch city council meetings.

The City of Midland Council Chamber just received a significant update. Following City Council Meetings is easier than... Posted by City of Midland - Public Information on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Whether you're a resident, a business owner or simply interested in the city's affairs, the upgraded video portal will provide you with the information you need.