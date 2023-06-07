City of Midland Council Chamber releases new video portal for city council meetings

x
The new video portal showcases high-resolution videos with multiple angles to view speakers, a full agenda and a video index.

MIDLAND, Texas — City of Midland Council Chamber released an update regarding how to watch city council meetings.

Whether you're a resident, a business owner or simply interested in the city's affairs, the upgraded video portal will provide you with the information you need.

Make sure to stay connected with the City of Midland through their social media channels and regularly visit the City Calendar for updates on the next public meeting.

