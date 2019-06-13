MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has collected March's revenue from the State Comptroller's Office. The total amount of revenue received was $4,702,936.

This figure reflects a 15.22 percent increase or a dollar amount increase of $621,097 from this same time last year.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2018-2019 is up 20.86 percent which represents $7,703,506 increase from last year's totals at this time.

Fiscal year-to-date actual sales tax revenue currently set at $44,636,599.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax income from two months prior to collection; June collection is based on March sales.

The City’s fiscal year runs from October through the following September.