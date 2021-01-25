City of Midland considering agreement with Permian Basin Bicycle Association

The PBBA plans to build around seven miles worth of beginner and intermediate singe track trails, as well as a wider two mile perimeter trail.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is considering an agreement with the Permian Basin Bicycle Association to construct a multi-use trail park.

The agreement is on the agenda for the January 26 City Council meeting.

If approved, the system would be located on city property, next to the Harris Field Fire Training Center.

The PBBA plans to build around seven miles worth of beginner and intermediate singe track trails, as well as a wider two mile perimeter trail.

A disc golf course is also in the plans, with consultation from the local disc golf community.

Anyone who is a member of the PBBA will be able to use the park. Annual fees for the association are $30 for individuals and $35 for families.

These fees are used to pay for insurance and general maintenance expenses for the parks.

If approved, the PBBA and the West Texas Trail Association will work to raise funds from private donations and local organizations for the goal of $150,000 for the park's construction.

WTTA has also already committed $25,000 towards the project.