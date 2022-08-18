City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain

These closures can impact drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened.

The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain.

Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.

At the Mulberry Draw, it will effect drop-off at De Zavala Elementary, while at the Scharbauer and Midland Draws, it will impact access for Legacy Freshman High School and Pease Elementary.