City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened.
The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain.
Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
At the Mulberry Draw, it will effect drop-off at De Zavala Elementary, while at the Scharbauer and Midland Draws, it will impact access for Legacy Freshman High School and Pease Elementary.
The roadways will open back up as soon as the conditions get better. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.