City of Midland closes some city offices to the public

The closures were announced in an effort to slow the community spread of COVID-19
Credit: City of Midland Facebook page

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is closing some city offices to the public as a health safety precaution.

In a statement, City officials say they're doing so in an effort to decrease community spread of COVID-19.

Here is a list of all locations that will be closed until further notice:

  • City Hall
  • Midland Health Department (open by appointment only)
  • Midland Senior Center at Kingsway Mall
  • Southeast Senior Center
  • MLK Community Center
  • Scarborough-Lineberry House
  • Animal Services Facility (open by appointment only)

The Citizens Collection Station, Hogan Park Golf Course, and all City Parks will remain open to the public.

For more information, or to contact a specific department, visit the City of Midland website.

