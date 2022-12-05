City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting

For those who can't make it to Centennial Park, tune in to NewsWest 9 at 6:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6.

This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event.

Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500 lights and around 500 ornaments, as well as a five foot star.

Entertainment for the evening will include the Bowie Fine Arts Academy Choir and the Midland High School Legend Carolers.

Santa will also be on hand to say hello and take pictures.

If you can't make it out to Centennial Park in person, tune in to NewsWest 9 at 6:30 p.m. where we will be broadcasting the tree lighting event live with Krista Escamilla and Alex Cammarata.