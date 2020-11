According to the city the tree will be set up in Centennial Park and will be lit on December 1, but there will be no ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland announced it has made the decision to cancel its Christmas events.

The 2020 Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Parade will no longer take place as planned.

According to the city the tree will be set up in Centennial Park and will be lit on December 1 without the ceremony.