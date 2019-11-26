MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland approved several big purchases of equipment as the new fiscal year's budget gets into swing.

The Midland Fire Department will receive six new ambulances at a cost of just over $1.8M.

The department will also get two new Spartan Fire Engines at a cost of just over $800,000.

The city's Solid Waste Department also benefited from the season spending.

Purchases of a new water pump truck with a 6,000-gallon tank were approved for just over $480,000.

The department was also approved for a new backhoe at a cost of $115,000.

The city also approved an engineering plan for Midland's landfill to build two more cells at a cost of an additional $481,000 to the $212,000 project. Those two new cells are scheduled to be constructed next year.

The city also approved the purchase of 25 new cars and trucks for administrative use at a cost of just over $691,000.

