City of Midland announces water treatment violation

The city said the February violation did not pose an immediate risk to the public.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland announced Monday that customers of the utility department should expect to receive information in the mail about a surface water treatment technique violation from February.

According to the city, a chemical feed pump clog caused an hour-long spike in turbidity, which impacts the clarity of water.

The clog caused the system not to use the correct dosage of the chemical that removes certain color from the water.

The violation was non-acute, meaning it posed no risk to the public, but requires a notice to customers.