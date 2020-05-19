MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation division has announced their schedule for reopening parks and facilities.

The MLK Community Center gym workout facility is already open at the government's required limit of 25% capacity.

Additionally, the I-20 Wildlife Preserve is open now, though sign-in is required and guests must social distance.

The green space at all parks are currently already open, but the playground and equipment in the parks will not be opened until May 22. Dennis the Menace is the exception as it is currently under maintenance.

Also opening on May 22 will be Beal Skatepark.

The Security Bank Ballpark Splash Pad will reopen on May 23. It will be available every day from 1 to 7 p.m. except Wednesdays to allow for maintenance.

Starting May 29, rentals at the Beal Ranch House, Park Pavilions and the MLK Activity Room and Auditorium will be allowed, though they must stay at 25% capacity.

Athletic fields will begin opening for practices only on May 31. Only one parent or guardian will be allowed per youth player.

Games will be allowed on the fields starting June 15, though spectators will be required to maintain proper social distancing.

The city is also anticipating that pools will be opened in early June.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard, pool manager, attendant or cashier, the Parks and Recreation Division is hiring.

To apply, you can visit the City of Midland website. You must be at least 15 years old in order to apply.

