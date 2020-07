The 90-day burn ban will ban all outdoor burning.

MIDLAND, Texas — A burn ban was announced at Monday morning's Commissioners Court meeting in Midland.

The ban will take effect today, and last until October 25, 2020.

All forms of outdoor burning will be banned.

The Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management Department will be in charge of enforcing this ban.

The ban is a result of successive 100 degree days and severe to extreme drought in West Texas.

Drought intensity has increased around our region. The latest drought monitor shows severe to extreme drought in portions of southeast New Mexico and the western Permian Basin w/severe drought taking shape west of the Pecos River and across Midland County. #txwx #nmwx #drought pic.twitter.com/fhQsjFIZPX — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) July 24, 2020